A middle school teacher was hurt, and two 12-year-old girls were arrested Tuesday after a girl held a knife to another girl’s throat in a classroom at Lake Ridge Middle School, according to police.
At 9:29 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the student resource officer assigned to Lake Ridge Middle, located at 12350 Mohican Road, was contacted regarding a student assaulting another student with a knife.
The police investigation found that a 12-year-old girl had a knife at school and used it to threaten another student by holding the knife to the other girl’s neck. A teacher “quickly intervened” and was able to take the knife away but suffered “multiple cuts” to her hand in the process. The student victim suffered “minor injuries,” according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police officer.
The investigation also determined that the girl who threatened her classmate with the knife got the knife from a third student, who brought it to school and gave it to the girl that morning, Carr said in a news release.
Neither of the girls’ names are being released because they are minors. The girl accused of holding the knife to her classmate’s neck has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, and possession of a weapon on school grounds. She was being held at the juvenile detention center as of Wednesday afternoon, the release said.
The girl who brought the knife to school was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and was also being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center as of Wednesday, Sept. 14.
(1) comment
Any motive?
