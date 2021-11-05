You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: 2 killed, 1 injured, in triple shooting in Dale City

  • Updated
  • 0
shooting at Renegade Court police respond to shooting

Prince William County police respond to a shooting with injuries reported at 11:29 a.m. in the 14100 block of Renegade Court in Dale City on Friday, Nov. 5.

 by John Calhoun

 

UPDATED: Two men were shot and killed and one was injured in a shooting at a Dale City home late Friday morning, according to Prince William County police.

Officers responded to a home in the 14100 block of Renegade Court at 11:29 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and found two men lying inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Officers secured the home and attempted first aid on two of the men, but both died at the scene, according to Officer Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.

According to the investigation, two men forced their way into the home and shot an adult male resident. One of the suspects and the man who lives at the home were shot. The second suspect fled the residence, Perok said in a news release.

Two other men were working inside the home when the shooting occurred. One of those men as also shot during the encounter and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a minor injury, the release said.

The other worker and the homeowner were not injured. The incident was isolated to inside the residence, the release said.

"Currently, the incident does not appear to be random," the release said.

More information will be released when available, the release said.

This is a developing story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters