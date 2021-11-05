Police: 2 killed, 1 injured, in triple shooting in Dale City

UPDATED: Two men were shot and killed and one was injured in a shooting at a Dale City home late Friday morning, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to a home in the 14100 block of Renegade Court at 11:29 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and found two men lying inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers secured the home and attempted first aid on two of the men, but both died at the scene, according to Officer Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
According to the investigation, two men forced their way into the home and shot an adult male resident. One of the suspects and the man who lives at the home were shot. The second suspect fled the residence, Perok said in a news release.
Two other men were working inside the home when the shooting occurred. One of those men as also shot during the encounter and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a minor injury, the release said.
The other worker and the homeowner were not injured. The incident was isolated to inside the residence, the release said.
"Currently, the incident does not appear to be random," the release said.
More information will be released when available, the release said.
This is a developing story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
