Shootings outside two Woodbridge neighborhoods Wednesday night have left several people injured, one seriously, and at least five apartments damaged, according to Prince William County police.
The first shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. outside a townhouse in the Georgetown Village area near Georgetown Road and Williamsburg Court in Woodbridge. An adult man suffered "serious" injuries and was transported to an area hospital. A second person sustained an injury to their hand, according to a tweet posted by Prince William County police.
The second incident took place after 9 p.m. at the Elevation One apartments on Jefferies Road in Woodbridge. No one was shot but at least five apartments were struck by gunfire, according to police radio traffic.
At least two people were suffered minor injuries due to bullet-shattered windows, police said.
No arrests have yet been announced in either incident. Expect heavy police presence in both areas.
Elevation One apartments was the site of a shooting Monday night that left a 38-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet announced an arrest in connection with that incident.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
