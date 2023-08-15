A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in the Winding Creek subdivision Saturday afternoon had allegedly arranged to purchase a gun. Instead, was robbed and shot in the head, according to court documents.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the homicide and were being held without bond Tuesday morning, according to police.
The teenage victim, who is not being identified in compliance with Virginia law, was found at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, inside his parked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The car was parked in the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive near the Winding Creek swimming pool and tennis courts. The teen was taken to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.
On Monday, Aug. 14, two men were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The investigation revealed the teen victim made arrangements “to conduct a firearms transaction,” in the Winding Creek neighborhood. During the deal, the teen was shot and his money was stolen, Perok said in a news release.
Winding Creek is located off Minnieville Road near Spriggs Road in Woodbridge. The fatal shooting, occurring as it did during the middle of a sunny Saturday afternoon near the swimming pool, stunned the normally quiet subdivision.
Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the alleged shooter and an alleged accomplice, Perok said in the release.
Jordan Delaney Sickles, 21, of Haymarket, faces charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the incident, the release said.
Re’Kwon Nyqualin Barnett, 18, of Gainesville, has been charged with “accessory after the fact,” and is also being held without bond, the release said.
Sickles was arrested in the Manassas area by police detectives Monday evening. Barnett turned himself in to policea short time later, Perok said.
Both were being held at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center ahead of a court hearing.
This is a developing news story. More information will be shared as we get it.
