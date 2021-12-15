You have permission to edit this article.
Police: 2 arrested in reports of gunfire near Woodbridge shopping center

  Updated
Prince William county police respond to reports of shots fired in Woodbridge shopping center

Prince William County police respond to the Chipotle restaurant on Prince William Parkway near Bed, Bath & Beyond and Michael's on Wednesday, Dec. 15, after reports of gunfire in the area.

 By John Calhoun

Two people are in police custody in connection with reports of gunfire heard near the shopping center at Prince William Parkway and Crossing Place, according to Prince William County Police.

At least 15 police cars were on the scene at the shopping center -- home to Bed, Bath & Beyond, Michaels and other stores and restaurants -- as of about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

But so far, there have been no reports of injuries nor shooting victims, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a police spokesman.

Perok said the incident “possibly” involved a shooting.

Witnesses reported hearing at least five gunshots in a short period of time. It’s not clear where the shots were fired.

This is a developing story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates. 

