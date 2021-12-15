Police: 2 arrested in reports of gunfire near Woodbridge shopping center

Two people are in police custody in connection with reports of gunfire heard near the shopping center at Prince William Parkway and Crossing Place, according to Prince William County Police.
At least 15 police cars were on the scene at the shopping center -- home to Bed, Bath & Beyond, Michaels and other stores and restaurants -- as of about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
But so far, there have been no reports of injuries nor shooting victims, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a police spokesman.
Perok said the incident “possibly” involved a shooting.
Witnesses reported hearing at least five gunshots in a short period of time. It’s not clear where the shots were fired.
This is a developing story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
