Prince William County police have arrested two men and are still searching for a third in connection with a recent shooting outside a Woodbridge apartment complex that left a 38-year-old man wounded.
On Friday, July 22, police identified three men involved in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 18 outside the Elevation One apartments located in the 14300 block of Jeffries Road in Woodbridge. Police were called to the apartment complex at about 9:11 p.m. that night to investigate a shooting with injuries.
A police investigation into the shooting revealed that it stemmed from an “ongoing dispute” between the victim and the other three men.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident, but the third, who police have charged with firing the weapon, remains at large, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The men already arrested include Emerson Titus McAllister, 36, of Woodbridge, and Daniel Depaolis, 35, of Alexandria. McAllister has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while Depaolis has been charged with three counts of brandishing and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Perok said in a news release.
Maurice Eric Sowers IV, 28, of Woodbridge, is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and assault and battery.
Sowers is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Sowers’ whearabouts is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
