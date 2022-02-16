Police: 2 arrested, 2 sought in stolen-car chase that led to crash of 3 state police cruisers, injuring 5 officers

Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for two others in connection to the pursuit of a stolen car and subsequent crash of three Virginia State Police cars early Wednesday morning that sent five officers to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and closed southbound Interstate 95 for about two hours.
No other vehicles were damaged or involved in the initial crash. All five officers were treated and released. The southbound lanes of I-95 reopened at about 6:50 a.m., according to Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
The incident began shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, when Fairfax County police alerted Virginia State Police to a 2012 Ford Fiesta – reported stolen out of New York – traveling south on Interstate 495 across the American Legion Bridge.
When the Fairfax County police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the Ford sped off in excess of 100 miles per hour, and a police pursuit initiated, Geller said in a news release.
As the stolen vehicle approached Exit 158 on I-95 in Prince William County, the troopers attempted to slow the vehicle and contain it by positioning their vehicles around it. The Ford rammed one of the trooper's vehicles twice, which caused the police vehicle to spin out and spark a chain-reaction crash among a total of three troopers' vehicles. The Ford kept going, Geller said in a news release.
State police began searching the immediate area for the stolen vehicle and located it a short time later abandoned in the parking lot in the 2400 block of Prince William Parkway, near the Target store.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a 19-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending, the release said.
The search continues for two additional male suspects who also fled from the stolen Ford Fiesta. State police are working with Prince William County police to determine if there is any connection between the two missing suspects and a silver 2012 Honda Civic that was reported stolen from a residence on Paxton Street in Lake Ridge at about 7:25 a.m. The Honda's Virginia license plates are VHU-7931.
Anyone with information related to this ongoing incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or #77 on a cell phone, or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
