 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: 2 arrested, 2 sought in stolen-car chase that led to crash of 3 state police cruisers, injuring 5 officers

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 2

Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for two others in connection to the pursuit of a stolen car and subsequent crash of three Virginia State Police cars early Wednesday morning that sent five officers to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and closed southbound Interstate 95 for about two hours.

No other vehicles were damaged or involved in the initial crash. All five officers were treated and released. The southbound lanes of I-95 reopened at about 6:50 a.m., according to Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokeswoman.

The incident began shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, when Fairfax County police alerted Virginia State Police to a 2012 Ford Fiesta – reported stolen out of New York – traveling south on Interstate 495 across the American Legion Bridge.

When the Fairfax County police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the Ford sped off in excess of 100 miles per hour, and a police pursuit initiated, Geller said in a news release.

As the stolen vehicle approached Exit 158 on I-95 in Prince William County, the troopers attempted to slow the vehicle and contain it by positioning their vehicles around it. The Ford rammed one of the trooper's vehicles twice, which caused the police vehicle to spin out and spark a chain-reaction crash among a total of three troopers' vehicles. The Ford kept going, Geller said in a news release.

State police began searching the immediate area for the stolen vehicle and located it a short time later abandoned in the parking lot in the 2400 block of Prince William Parkway, near the Target store.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a 19-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending, the release said.

The search continues for two additional male suspects who also fled from the stolen Ford Fiesta. State police are working with Prince William County police to determine if there is any connection between the two missing suspects and a silver 2012 Honda Civic that was reported stolen from a residence on Paxton Street in Lake Ridge at about 7:25 a.m. The Honda's Virginia license plates are VHU-7931.

Anyone with information related to this ongoing incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or #77 on a cell phone, or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters