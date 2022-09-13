Two 15-year-old Freedom High School students were charged Monday with possession of a firearm on school property after a gun was displayed to other students in a school bathroom and a photo of the gun was posted on social media. Police had not yet located the weapon, however, as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Prince William County police.
A school resource officer at Freedom High School, located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge, was notified by school personnel at about 10:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 that there was a student with a gun inside the school, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The police investigation revealed a student brought the gun to school and displayed it to other students while in a bathroom. At one point, the student gave the firearm to another student before the parties left the bathroom. One of the involved students posted a photo of the gun on social media showing the firearm on school grounds, which was seen by other students, Carr said in a news release.
The student was located and detained without incident after which officers determined he did not have the gun. The other student who allegedly possessed the firearm left the building and was later located off school grounds where officers determined he was also not in possession of the gun, the release said.
The SRO further determined the gun was never brandished toward other students or part of any active threat of violence toward the school, staff or other students, the release said.
A police K-9 searched the school for the firearm, which was not located. The investigation continues into the location of the firearm.
Both students who were charged in connection with the incident were being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, the release said.
Original report: Despite a report Monday morning that a Freedom High School student had a gun on school property, an “extensive” search of the building involving a police K9 unit had yet to find the weapon as of about 3 p.m., according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Still, police are continuing to investigate, Carr said in an interview Monday afternoon.
“We didn’t find the gun, but we have reason to believe it was there,” Carr said.
The suspected presence of a gun at Freedom High, located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge, was reported to police by the school resource officer at about 10:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
No shots were fired, and no one was injured. It was not immediately clear Monday afternoon what led the SRO to report the suspected presence of the gun, Carr said.
The school went into a “lockdown” for a few hours as a result of the report. At about 1 p.m., Prince William County police tweeted that two juveniles had been retained for questioning, and that the school would resume “normal operations” while the investigation continued.
There's no word yet on whether either of the students questioned have been charged. Officers remained at the school as of 3 p.m., Carr said.
This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
