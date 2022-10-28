Two 14-year-old boys have been charged in connection with having a gun at Unity Reed High School in Manassas this week. The gun was not brandished toward other students and was not part of “an active threat” on school grounds, according to Prince William County police.
The investigation began after the school resource officer at Unity Reed High School was told of about the gun. The SRO investigated and determined that two students exchanged a firearm on school grounds on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
During the investigation, the SRO and school security identified the two juveniles and later recovered the firearm without incident, Carr said in a news release.
The gun was recovered off of school property, according to an email to Unity Reed parents from Principal Richard Nichols sent to parents about the incident on Friday, Oct. 28.
The SRO also determined there was an additional incident on Tuesday, Oct. 25 involving one of the juveniles and the firearm in the Manassas area, Carr said.
On Friday, Oct. 28, the two 14-year-old boys, who were not identified because they are juveniles, were charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. One of the boys was also charged with reckless handling of a firearm.
Both boys are being held at the Prince William County juvenile detention center, according to the release.
