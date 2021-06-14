You have permission to edit this article.
Police: 19-year-old shot while sitting in his car at a Woodbridge intersection

  Updated
Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man said he was shot early Saturday morning while sitting inside his vehicle at the intersection of Georgetown Road and U.S. 1 in Woodbridge.

Officers responded to the intersection at 5:17 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, to investigate after the victim told police he was shot by an unknown man who approached his vehicle, knocked on the driver’s window and demanded he get out of the car, according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.

When the victim did not respond and began to drive away, the man fired a round, striking him. The victim then drove to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The only suspect description was a male, possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt, Carr said in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.

