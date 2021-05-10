Police: 19-year-old shot, suffers life-threatening injuries in Dale City

Police are investigating and seeking help from any possible witnesses after a 19-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Dale City. No suspects had yet been arrested as of Monday, according to police.
Officers were called to the 3500 block of Forestdale Avenue at 3:22 p.m. on Friday, May 7, where they found the teen lying on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
A passerby provided first aid to the man until officers took over. The victim was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers located a shell casing in the roadway. Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s violent crimes bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting, Carr said in a news release.
The incident does not appear to be random. Detectives continue to seek assistance from any witness to the incident, the release said.
13-year-old stabbed, robbed in Manassas
A 13-year-old was stabbed and suffered “significant injuries” during a Thursday morning robbery in Manassas, according to police.
Officers responded to the 7400 block of Willoughby Lane on Thursday, May 6, at 9 a.m. to investigate an assault. The victim, a 13-year-old boy, was walking along Willoughby, between Balls Ford Road and Ashton Avenue in Manassas, when he was approached by two unknown male juveniles. During the encounter, the suspects demanded the boy’s property. When he refused, they began to strike him.
At one point during the altercation, one of the suspects retrieved a knife and stabbed the boy. Both suspects fled on foot, and the boy contacted a family member who transported him to an area hospital where police were notified.
The boy suffered significant injuries, and an undisclosed amount of money was missing. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located.
Police are looking for two teenage Hispanic males in connection with the incident. One suspect was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, black shoes and carrying a knife. The other had curly hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and white shoes, the release said.
Woman shocked while walking in Manassas
Police are also investigating after a woman reported being stunned by an “electroshock weapon” by a man who got out of a car and approached her while she was walking along University Boulevard and Robertson Drive in Manassas Thursday evening, according to police.
Officers responded to the intersection at about 6:27 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, after the victim, a 52-year-old woman, reported that while she was walking in the area, she was approached by a male passenger who exited from a maroon-colored SUV that stopped nearby. During the encounter, the man brandished an electroshock weapon and shocked her before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing the area, according to a police news release.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the release said.
Police are looking for black male of unknown age, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build, short black hair and a mustache. He was wearing a white T-shirt at the time of the incident, the release said.
2 arrested after threatening a woman with a gun outside a Dale City 7-Eleven
A Leesburg man and a Fredericksburg man were arrested Thursday, May 6, after a woman reported that a man threatened her with a firearm that was later found by police discarded in in a nearby wooded area, according to Prince William County Police.
Officers responded to a 7-Eleven located at 14797 Darbydale Avenue in Dale City at about 10:11 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, after a 39-year-old woman reported that she and two men got into an argument. One of the men lifted his shirt and brandished a firearm, according to a police news release.
Prior to police arriving, the second man took the firearm from the other man, put it in a paper bag and discarded the bag in a nearby wooded area, the release said.
A police K-9 searched the area and found the discarded bag containing the firearm and evidence of suspected marijuana distribution. No injuries were reported.
Seondre Ahmad Gambrell, 25, of Fredericksburg, and Migdam Mirghani Mohamed, 20, of Leesburg, were arrested and charged with brandishing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in connection with the incident. They were being held without bond last week for a July 15 court date, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.