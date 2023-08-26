A 19-year-old Haymarket man has died and another 19-year-old was injured in a three-car crash in Gainesville early Saturday morning, according to police.
Police responded to the area of Catharpin Road and Fallen Oaks Place in Gainesville at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, and found that a 2016 Hyundai Elantra with two 19-year-old occupants had run off the roadway and hit a tree.
Both the driver, identified as Qais Jailani, 19, of Haymarket, and a 19-year-old passenger, of Gainesville, were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Jailani later died from his injuries, according to Officer Wade Dickinson, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The investigation revealed the Jailani and the driver of a 2015 Toyota Corolla, a 16-year-old Haymarket boy, were traveling southbound on Catharpin Road at a high rate of speed when driver of the Corolla passed Jailani, crossing over the double yellow line, Dickinson in a news release.
Jailani then allegedly attempted to overtake the Corolla in a "No Passing" zone when his Elantra made contact with the rear of the Corolla as it began to pass. The Corolla then rotated and struck a 2006 Scion driven by a 50-year-old woman from South Riding, Virginia, who was traveling in the opposite direction.
The Elantra left the roadway and traveled down an embankment before striking a tree, Dickinson said in a news release.
A passenger in the Elantra sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the Corolla and the Scion were not injured. Speed is a factor in the collision. The investigation continues, the release said.
