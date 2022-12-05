Prince William County police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a 19-year-old man wounded.
Police were called to the 10700 block of Battlefield Parkway in Manassas, a commercial strip off Va. 234 Business and near the Cracker Barrel, at 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in response to reports of a shooting.
They arrived to find a 19-year-old man inside a business, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William Police Department spokeswoman.
Rescue personnel transported the man to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and two male acquaintances entered the business after the man was shot. The men were not cooperative with officers during the investigation, Carr said in a news release.
A police K-9 searched the area for evidence of a shooting, which was not located. No additional injuries or property damage were reported, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.