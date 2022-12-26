A 19-year-old man died Christmas Eve after falling through an icy pond in the Piedmont community in Haymarket, according to police.
Prince William County police and rescue personnel were called to the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in Piedmont at 9:54 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, in response to reports about a person falling into the pond. The man was located and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The man has not yet been identified by police. There are no indications of foul play, police say, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing, Beard said.
Following the man's death, the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department warned area residents to stay away from ponds and waterways that might appear to be frozen because of the recent cold weather but are likely very unstable and unsafe.
"The recent cold snap may have many people thinking about exploring the ice on area ponds and other bodies of water. This could lead to tragedy. Our local ice is dangerous at any time," said Matt Smolsky, Prince William County's assistant fire chief.
Small children and pets should always be supervised near any body of water, Smolsky said in a news release.
