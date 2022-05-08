An 18-year-old Montclair man died early Sunday morning after a shooting in a parking lot outside a Gainesville apartment complex, and police have yet to locate a suspect.
The victim, identified as Michael Arthur, 18, of Widewater Drive in Montclair, died of gunshot wounds after being taken to an area hospital after the shooting, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Police were alerted to the incident at 1:58 a.m. on Sunday, May 8. A police investigation determined the shooting occurred about an hour earlier in the parking lot of Somerset Pointe Apartments, located in the 14000 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville, Perok said in a news release.
Arthur was shot following a fight in the parking lot. Police located the crime scene and found that two vehicles had been struck by gunfire. No other injuries were reported, Perok said in a news release.
"Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community," the release said. "The investigation continues."
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
CORRECTION: This story has been updated to note that the victim of the fatal shooting, Michael Arthur, had a Montclair address, not a Dumfries address.
