An 18-year-old man has died following a shooting early Tuesday morning at Riverside Station Apartments in Woodbridge. Police have not yet announced an arrest, but say the shooting was likely not random.
Officers responded to 14100 block of Big Crest Lane at about 1:02 a.m. after an acquaintance of the victim reported that his friend had been shot in the upper body, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Officers arrived at the apartment complex, located off Rippon Boulevard and near Veterans Park, but could not locate the victim or a crime scene. They later learned the victim had been taken to a hospital “in another jurisdiction” for treatment.
The victim was subsequently flown to a trauma center where he died from the gunshot wound later Tuesday morning, Perok said in a news release.
Detectives are actively investigating the incident and what led up to the shooting and are asking that anyone who has information about what happened to call police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.
The victim has not yet been identified pending the notification of family members, the release said.
The fatal shooting is the second to occur in Prince William County since Saturday, July 15, when a 21-year-old man was accidentally fatally shot while he and two other men were “passing around” a handgun at a residence in Manassas.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
