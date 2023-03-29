An 18-year-old Manassas man was arrested after a girl younger than 13 was driven to an area residence, sexually assaulted and then dropped off at school in Manassas, according to police.
Police responded at 8:47 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22 after the victim told a staff member at her school she was sexually assaulted by the 18-year-old, who was known to her, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
On Friday, March 24, following the investigation, Jose Bernaldino Aguilar-Abelares, 18, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with rape and object sexual penetration in connection with the incident, Carr said in a news release.
Aguilar-Abelares was being held without bond Monday, March 27 at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, the release said.
