An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was being held without bond Monday in connection with charges that a 16-year-old Woodbridge girl was raped in her own bedroom and then abducted and taken to another residence where she was raped a second time, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to a Woodbridge residence at 10:14 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, to investigate a sexual assault. The investigation revealed that an 18-year-old man allegedly entered the girl’s bedroom through an unsecured window, grabbed her by the neck and sexually assaulted her before taking her phone and leaving the room, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
When the girl followed the man to retrieve her phone, he allegedly grabbed her and forced her into his vehicle and then drove to his residence in the 2100 block of Wessex Court in Woodbridge. The man then allegedly forced the girl from his vehicle and into his bedroom, where he again grabbed her by the neck and sexually assaulted her a second time, Carr said in a news release.
Eventually, the man drove the girl back to her own residence, where she told a family member what happened and police were called.
Following the investigation, Ivan Santiago Guzman Velasquez, 18, of Wessex Court in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with two counts of rape, one count of strangulation, one count of object sexual penetration and one count of abduction in connection with the incident, the release said.
Velasquez was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center as of Monday, March 14, the release said.
