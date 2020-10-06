An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested last week in connection with SnapChat interactions last summer during which he allegedly asked for and received sexually explicit pictures from a teen Woodbridge girl.
Prince William County police finished an investigation on Oct. 1 of allegations that the 16-year-old girl was coerced into sending the pictures, which were discovered by the girl’s parents, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Police were notified of the allegations on July 9. The interactions between the victim and the suspect took place between July 1 and July 9, Carr said in a news release.
Malachai Thomas, 18, of Dale City, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 1, by Fairfax County police and was charged with use of a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children and possession of child pornography in connection with the investigation, Carr said in a news release.
Thomas is being held at the Fairfax County jail. His court date is pending, the release said.
(2) comments
18 &16? How much of a crime is that?
The same crime as 58 & 16 in the eyes of the law.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.