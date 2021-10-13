You have permission to edit this article.
Police: 17-year-old Woodbridge boy dies after crash on Purcell Road

A 17-year-old Woodbridge boy has died after a single-vehicle accident on Purcell Road in Manassas, during which his car struck a ditch and overturned several times, according to police.

The teen was driving the car, a 2004 Acura LX, and was ejected during the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.

The teen was driven to an area hospital from the scene of the crash by a passenger in his vehicle as well as an acquaintance who was driving a second vehicle behind the Acura, Perok said in a news release.

The 17-year-old died from his injuries at the hospital. His name is not being released due to a change in Virginia law, the release said.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash, in the 12500 block of Purcell Road in Manassas, at 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Their investigation revealed that the teen was driving northwest on Purcell Road at a high rate of speed before losing control of the vehicle.

A 14-year-old passenger inside the vehicle, also of Woodbridge, was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, the release said.

Purcell Road is a winding, hilly two-lane road in the rural, mid-county area of Prince William County.

