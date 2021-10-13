Police: 17-year-old Woodbridge boy dies after crash on Purcell Road

A 17-year-old Woodbridge boy has died after a single-vehicle accident on Purcell Road in Manassas, during which his car struck a ditch and overturned several times, according to police.
The teen was driving the car, a 2004 Acura LX, and was ejected during the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
The teen was driven to an area hospital from the scene of the crash by a passenger in his vehicle as well as an acquaintance who was driving a second vehicle behind the Acura, Perok said in a news release.
The 17-year-old died from his injuries at the hospital. His name is not being released due to a change in Virginia law, the release said.
Officers responded to the scene of the crash, in the 12500 block of Purcell Road in Manassas, at 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Their investigation revealed that the teen was driving northwest on Purcell Road at a high rate of speed before losing control of the vehicle.
A 14-year-old passenger inside the vehicle, also of Woodbridge, was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, the release said.
Purcell Road is a winding, hilly two-lane road in the rural, mid-county area of Prince William County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.