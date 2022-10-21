A 17-year-old boy was shot early Friday morning in Lake Ridge, and police are still searching for two suspects involved in the incident, according to police.
Officer initially responded to the area of Minnieville Road near Tacketts Mill Drive in Lake Ridge at about 2:31 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to investigate after reports of a shooting in the area. They then received additional reports of a shooting on Tumbling Brook Lane near Wood Hollow Drive, also in Lake Ridge. They arrived to find a 17-year-old mal suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Officers immediately provided first aid, and the teen was flown to an area hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, Carr said in a news release.
The initial investigation revealed the teen and an individual he met earlier that evening were walking in the areawhen they were approached by two unknown men. After a brief exchange, the two unknown men produced firearms and fired multiple rounds, striking the 17-year-old. The suspects fled prior to police arriving, the news release said.
Officers, a police K-9, and a helicopter from Fairfax County police searched for the suspectswho were not located. During the investigation, officers determined the 17-year-old’s statements about the incident were inconsistent. While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the roadway, the release said.
The suspects were described as black males between 22-30 years old and wearing all grey clothing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.