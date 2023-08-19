The City of Manassas police are asking for the public’s help to determine who shot a bullet into an apartment building early Saturday morning, causing a 17-year-old girl to suffer a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police were called to the Wellington at Old Towne apartments, located in the 9100 block of Winterset Drive, at 2:22 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 in response to the shooting. The complex is located off Dumfries Road near the Giant grocery store.
Officers arrived and began life-saving measures and summoned paramedics. The teen was transported to an area hospital via an ambulance for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Brett Stumpf, spokesman for the City of Manassas police.
The initial investigation revealed that at least one shot was fired from outside into the residence, Stumpf said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the City of Manassas Police Department at 703-257-8000 or email mcpdpio@manassasva.gov .
