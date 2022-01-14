Police: 17-year-old employee taken to the hospital after being struck by a hammer-wielding robber in Manassas

A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Thursday afternoon after she was with hit with a hammer by a man who robbed the Manassas store where she was working, according to police.
Officers responded to the Dollar and Gift store, located in the Promenade at Manassas shopping center in the 7600 block of Stream Walk Lane, at about 12:38 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, and found that the robber had fled the store with bag of cash after striking the teen employee and pushing the store’s owner to the ground, according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The owner and employees told police the man entered the store, approached the counter where two employees -- the teen girl and 25-year-old woman – were working and demanded cash from the register while brandishing a hammer.
The man then forced the employees to walk to the office at the rear of the store, where the owner, a 44-year-old man, was located. At that point, the two employees ran for the backdoor, where the suspect followed before striking the 17-year-old with the hammer. The employees fled, and the suspect went back into the store, Carr said in a news release.
The man then went to the office, where he attempted to strike the owner with the hammer. The owner was able to avoid being struck and tried to run toward the backdoor. At that point, the robber pushed the owner, causing the owner to fall to the ground outside the business. The suspect then went back to the office, grabbed a bag of money and fled before police arrived, Carr said.
A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the man, who was not located. The 17-year-old girl was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The owner suffered minor injuries, Carr said.
Police are looking for a Hispanic male between 22 and 25 years old who is about 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs between 190 and 210 pounds in connection with the incident.
He was last seen wearing a green hat, an orange hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, blue jeans, black boots and carrying a hammer.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or to submit a web tip at: pwcva.gov/policetip.
