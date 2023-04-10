A 17-year-old Woodbridge boy has died after he lost control of his vehicle Sunday morning and struck a building on Featherstone Road, according to Prince William County police.
The teen was heading east on Featherstone Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his car while trying to pass another vehicle on Featherstone Road. The crash was reported to police at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The teen, who has not been identified because of his age, was driving a 2019 Toyota Yaris. The car left the roadway and struck a building located in the 1200 block of Featherstone Road. The vehicle rolled onto its roof after impact, Perok said.
The teen was the only occupant of the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The teen was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries later Sunday evening, Perok said.
Investigators with the Prince William County crash investigation unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police at 703-792-7000 or to submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
