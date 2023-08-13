This is a developing news story. More information will be shared as we get it.
Police: 17-year-old boy dies after Winding Creek shooting; suspects still at large
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car near the pool and tennis court in the Winding Creek subdivision of Woodbridge Saturday afternoon, and police are asking for the public's help in their search for suspects.
On Sunday, Aug. 13, police announced that the victim of the mid-afternoon shooting was a juvenile who did not survive his injuries.
Officers responded to the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive in Winding Creek, near the subdivision's outdoor swimming pool and tennis court, at 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Units arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle when he was shot, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Fire and rescue personnel transported the juvenile to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, Beard said in a news release.
The initial investigation revealed the victim arranged to meet other parties in the area. At one point during the encounter, shots were fired, fatally striking the victim, the release said.
Due to Virginia law, the teen's identity will not be disclosed, the release said.
At this time, the incident does not appear to be random, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
