A 16-year-old was arrested this week in connection with an August bomb threat made against the a Jewish temple in Woodbridge, according to police.
The bomb threat was initially made via a voicemail against the Jewish Temple of Congregation Ner Shalom, at 14010 Spriggs Road in Woodbridge, at 6:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.
A police K-9 responded and searched the area for any bombs that were not located, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Following the investigation, a 16-year-old male juvenile, was charged on Monday, Oct. 26. The case will be handled by juvenile court services, Carr said in a news release.
