Police: 15-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car near Woodbridge High School
A 15-year-old boy was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday night after he was struck by a car while crossing Old Bridge Road near Woodbridge Senior High School, according to police.
The teen, who has not been identified, was heading south from Antietam Road toward the high school with a companion when he was struck by a 2013 Mini Cooper heading west on Old Bridge Road and approaching the intersection, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
Both the 15-year-old and the other individual were walking within the crosswalk when the teen was struck, Perok said in an email.
The driver of the Mini Cooper "appears to of had a green light as the vehicle approached the intersection," Perok said.
The teen was struck by the vehicle in the roadway. The teen was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Perok said.
His condition as of Saturday afternoon was not shared by police.
The 21-year-old female driver of the Mini Cooper, who was not identified, remained at the scene, Perok said.
"There's no indications of speed or driver impairment at this time," Perok said.
No charges were filed in the incident, Perok said.
