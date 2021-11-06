You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: 15-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car near Woodbridge High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Prince William County police respond to a crash with a pedestrian near Woodbridge High School

Prince William County police respond to a crash with a pedestrian near Woodbridge High School.

 Joshua Strickland
A 15-year-old boy was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday night after he was struck by a car while crossing Old Bridge Road near Woodbridge Senior High School, according to police.
 
The teen, who has not been identified, was heading south from Antietam Road toward the high school with a companion when he was struck by a 2013 Mini Cooper heading west on Old Bridge Road and approaching the intersection, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
 
Both the 15-year-old and the other individual were walking within the crosswalk when the teen was struck, Perok said in an email.
 
The driver of the Mini Cooper "appears to of had a green light as the vehicle approached the intersection," Perok said.
 
The teen was struck by the vehicle in the roadway. The teen was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Perok said.
 
His condition as of Saturday afternoon was not shared by police.
 
The 21-year-old female driver of the Mini Cooper, who was not identified, remained at the scene, Perok said.
 
"There's no indications of speed or driver impairment at this time," Perok said.
 
 
No charges were filed in the incident, Perok said.
 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters