A 15-year-old student was arrested and charged last week after someone left a wrapped package on a teacher’s desk at Potomac Senior High School with a note implying it contained a bomb, according to Prince William County police.
The teacher who discovered the package immediately informed a school resource officer, who reported the incident at 1:29 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The investigation revealed that a day earlier, on Thursday, Feb. 16, a student left the wrapped package on the teacher’s desk. The teacher did not read the note attached until Friday, Feb. 17, Carr said in a news release.
A police K-9 unit and members of the Virginia State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the school, located at 3401 Panther Pride Drive in Dumfries, and determined the package was not a bomb, and that there was no threat to the school, Carr said in a news release.
School personnel and the SRO worked quickly to identify the student involved. Following the investigation,a 15-year-old boy was arrested, the release said.
The teen was charged with “threats to bomb” and was being held Monday, Feb. 20 at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.