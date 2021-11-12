Police: 15-year-old girl sexually assaulted on the Neabsco boardwalk

Prince William County police are looking for a suspect and information from anyone who might have witnessed the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that occurred on the Neabsco boardwalk at about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to Neabsco Regional Park, located at 15125 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge, at 7:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to investigate the reported assault. Earlier that evening. the victim, a 15-year-old girl, told police that she was walking along the boardwalk between Blackburn and Neabsco roads at about 6 p.m. when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. During the encounter, the man pushed her to the ground, got on top of her, and then inappropriately touched her over her clothing before fleeing on foot, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The girl left the area and notified an acquaintance. Officers checked the area for the suspect who was not located. The victim was not physically injured, Perok said in a news release.
Prince William County police are looking for a man between the ages of 20 and 40 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium to thick build and a medium-length beard. The man’s race is not known, the release said.
The suspect was last seen wearing a tan jacket with a fur liner and large buttons on the front.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
