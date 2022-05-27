UPDATE: A 15-year-old Triangle boy has been arrested in connection with the May 24 shooting that left a 9-year-old girl critically injured, according to Prince William County police.
On Thursday, May 26, the teen suspect sought in connection with the shooting that occurred outside an apartment complex in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge was arrested and charged after detectives identified him as one of the males involved in the shooting.
The girl was playing outside with friends when a group of males, described by police as "Black males in dark clothing," walked by the apartment complex. One of the males took out a gun and fired it toward a person in a parked car. One of the bullets struck the girl, according to earlier police reports.
The girl remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Friday, May 27, according to MMaster Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The teen suspect, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was located in Woodbridge and taken into police custody, Carr, said in a late Thursday night news release.
The teen has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in commission of felony and possession of firearm by a juvenile. As of Friday, May 27, he was being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting a hearing, Carr said in a news release.
There's been no word yet on whether police have obtained the gun used in the incident or how the 15-year-old got the gun. All of that remains under investigation, Carr said.
The incident follows a May 15 double homicide in which another 15-year-old was arrested and is facing two counts of first-degree murder.
Police have not released information about how the teen obtained the gun in that incident.
Wednesday, May 25: 9-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by gunfire in Woodbridge
A 9-year-old Woodbridge girl remained in critical condition at an area hospital Wednesday morning after she was struck by a bullet police say was shot by someone -- possibly a juvenile -- who was walking in the area and fired a weapon.
Police have made no arrests in the incident but are looking for suspects described as "teenaged Black males wearing dark clothing," according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Officers were called to the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, where they found the girl suffering from gunshot wounds. They used their trauma kits to treat the girl upon arriving at the scene until rescue personnel arrived on scene, Carr said in a news release.
The girl was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition Wednesday morning, Carr said.
The police investigation revealed that "a group of males, possibly juveniles, were walking in the area when one of them fired multiple rounds," Carr said. "Detectives have initially determined that the victim was not the intended target of the shooting."
The bullets also struck an occupied vehicle driving in the area and the front door of a home. No additional victims or property damage were reported.
Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting.
"Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random, and there is no active threat to the community," Carr said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
