Police: 14-year-old girl says she was grabbed, pulled into the woods while walking near Lake Ridge Middle School

Prince William County police are investigating a report that a 14-year-old girl was briefly abducted Tuesday afternoon while she was walking along a wooded area near Lake Ridge Middle School.
Officers responded at 8:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to investigate the alleged incident, which was reported to have occurred at 5:30 p.m. that evening. The victim, a 14-year-old girl, told police she was walking with friends in the 12300 block of Mohican Road, near the school, when, at some point, she was grabbed by the arm by an unknown man who pulled her into the woods, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
During the encounter, the man put his hand on the girl’s mouth. As the girl’s friends began to call out for her, the man let her go and fled further into the woods, the girl told police.
After rejoining her friends, the girl did not disclose the encounter and continued toward home, where police were contacted later that evening, Perok said in a news release.
Officers spoke to the friends who accompanied the girl, but none reported seeing the suspect or hearing the encounter. The victim was not injured during the incident. The investigation continues, the release said.
The man was described as a Hispanic male with shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with writing down the right sleeve, jeans and white sneakers, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
