A 14-year-old Manassas girl is facing charges in connection with a fight in a girls’ bathroom at Parkside Middle School that sent a girl to the hospital, according to police.
Prince William County police responded to the middle school, located at 8602 Mathis Ave. in Manassas, at 3:09 p.m. on Friday, June 2 to investigate after a girl was hurt in a fight and taken to the hospital.
The police investigation determined the girl allegedly approached another girl from behind, grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground.
While the victim was on the ground, she was struck multiple times before leaving the restroom and going to the school nurse, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The victim was later transported to an area hospital where it was determined that her injuries were non-life-threatening, Carr said in a news release.
On Tuesday, June 6, a 14-year-old girl and student at Parkside Middle was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding. As of Friday, June 9, she was being held at the Prince William County juvenile detention center, the release said.
