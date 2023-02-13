Police arrested one teen and are looking for a second in connection with an armed robbery over the weekend that happened inside a nursing mothers’ lounge at the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge.
The robbery was reported to police at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. A police investigation revealed that two victims, both 15 years old, were inside one of the mall’s five nursing mothers' lounges when they were approached by two other teens.
One of the teen suspects lifted his shirt and displayed a firearm while the other “shoved himself into the victims,” demanding their property, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
No injuries were reported. While investigating, officers identified one of the suspects as a 14- year-old male and obtained juvenile petitions charging him with armed robbery, Carr said in a news release.
Police are still working to identify the second suspect. Police have not yet recovered any weapons, Carr said.
