A 14-year-old Unity Reed High School student was charged last week after police discovered he had three knives and a pair of brass knuckles with him at school.
On Thursday, Feb. 9, a Unity Reed staff member told a school resource officer that a student possibly had “multiple weapons” with him at school. The SRO located the student in question and found him to be in possession of the three knives and brass knuckles, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The SRO determined that none of the weapons were displayed at school and were not part of any active threat to other students, faculty, or staff, Carr said in a news release.
The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, an offense that will be handled by the juvenile court process, the release said.
Unity Reed High School is located at 8820 Rixlew Road in Manassas.
