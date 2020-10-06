Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy following the stabbing Sunday night of another teen in Woodbridge.
Officers were called to the intersection of Beechtree Lane and Fern Place, a residential area east of U.S. 1 in Woodbridge, at 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, to investigate a reported stabbing. The 17-year-old male victim told police he approached an unknown 14-year-old male and engaged in a conversation, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
At some point during the encounter, a verbal altercation escalated, and the 17-year-old was stabbed. The younger boy was cited on Monday, Oct. 5, and taken into police custody without incident. He was charged with malicious wounding and remains the juvenile detention center, Carr said in a news release.
