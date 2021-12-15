Police: 13-year-old seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Brentsville Road

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured this morning when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the 9300 block of Brentsville Road, according to Prince William County police.
Police alerted the public about the crash at 7:57 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, via social media.
The vehicle and driver remained at the scene, and the boy was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
This story will be updated.
