Police have charged a 13-year-old girl with sexual assault after an incident involving improper touching in a bathroom at Fred Lynn Middle School, according to police.
On Tuesday, March 22, a school resource officer assigned to Fred Lynn Middle, at 1650 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge, was told by school security about an assault that was reported to have occurred at the school on the previous day.
The investigation revealed that the victim, a 13- year-old girl, was assaulted by an acquaintance, identified as another 13-year-old girl, in one of the school’s restrooms. During the encounter, the victim was pushed against a wall before being inappropriately touched by the other girl. The victim was able to separate from the other girl and leave the restroom, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The accused then followed the victim into the hallway where a verbal altercation ensued among the two girls and another student, a 13-year-old boy, who was waiting outside the restroom, Carr said in a news release.
At one point, the accused struck the boy. All three students eventually separated.
The incident was reported to school authorities on Tuesday, March 22, and police were notified. No injuries were reported, Carr said.
On Wednesday, March 30, following the investigation, the school resource officer charged the accused 13-year-old girl with both sexual assault and assault. The girl was not identified because of her age. She was released to a family member, Carr said in the release.
