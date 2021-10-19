Police: 13-year-old boy dies after being struck by a minivan while crossing U.S. 15 near Battlefield High School

A 13-year-old Haymarket boy who died Tuesday was heading from the Dominion Valley subdivision toward Battlefield High School Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a minivan heading north on U.S. 15, according to Prince William County police.
Prince William County Police released more information Tuesday evening about the afternoon crash that led to the boy's death.
The minivan, a 2019 Honda Odyssey, was heading north on U.S. 15 and had the green light when it struck the boy, who was within the roadway and crossing the street. The driver of the van, a 46-year-old Chantilly woman, was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash, according to a police news release.
The incident was reported to police at about 12:36 p.m. It's not clear exactly where the boy was heading but he was walking in the direction of the high school, which is located on Graduation Drive, police said.
The boy was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. His identity is not being released by police in accordance with Virginia law, the release said.
News of the accident and the boy's tragic death led the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to direct county staff Tuesday night to look into the possibility of building a pedestrian bridge at the busy intersection, which many teens cross daily to travel to and from Battlefield High School.
Original report: A 13-year-old was killed Tuesday afternoon in a pedestrian crash near Battlefield High School in Haymarket, according to local officials.
The boy was struck by a vehicle while walking near the intersection of U.S. 15 and Graduation Drive. The incident was first reported to police at 12:36 p.m., according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
By about 4:30 p.m., police tweeted that the incident is being investigated as a fatal accident involving a male juvenile.
Earlier in the afternoon, Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, said during the board of county supervisors' meeting that a 13-year-old had been struck by a vehicle and was on life support at a nearby hospital.
There’s been no mention yet whether the boy was a student at Battlefield High School.
Prince William County police crash investigators remain on the scene, although northbound U.S. 15 has reopened to traffic, police said in the 4:30 p.m. tweet.
This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
