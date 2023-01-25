A 13-car pileup has closed a portion of northbound Interstate 95 near the Spotsylvania and Caroline county lines Wednesday afternoon, and one person has been transported to the hospital, according to Virginia State Police.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred at about 2:44 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the 116-mile marker, according to Sergeant Jessica B. Shehan, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
Three separate crashes involving a total of 13 vehicles were involved.
Rain is being investigated as a factor in the crashes. The initial crash caused a series of secondary chain reaction crashes after a sedan spun out in the rain, Shehan said in a news release.
As of about 4:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, all northbound I-95 lanes in the area of the crash were still closed and a detour was in place. This incident is still under investigation, the release said.
