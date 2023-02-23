A 12-year-old Lake Ridge Middle School student was charged Thursday in connection with threats made about the school via social media, according to police.
A school resource officer assigned to Lake Ridge Middle, located at 12350 Mohican Road in Lake Ridge, began investigating the threats at about 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 after a student who received them via Snapchat informed a family member, according to Officer Ami T. Paul-Newman, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
During the investigation, the SRO identified the sender of the messages and determined the threat to the school was not credible, Paul-Newman said in a news release.
Following the investigation, the student, a 12-year-old girl, was arrested and charged with threats of death or bodily injury. She was being held at the Prince William County juvenile detention center as of Thursday, Feb. 23, the release said.
