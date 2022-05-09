new generic police lights 1
Details are limited but Prince William County police are investigating a shooting at the Motel 6 hotel in Dumfries Monday night that sent one man to the hospital with injuries.
 
The shooting was first reported by police via Twitter at about 8 p.m. on Monday, May 9. One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, which occurred in the vicinity of the motel, located in the 17000 block of Dumfries Road, police said.
 
One suspect is in police custody, and the shooting was "isolated" to the Motel 6, police said.
 
Expect heavy police presence as the investigation continues. Avoid the area if possible.
 
