UPDATED: Police have one "person of interest" in custody and say there is no threat to the community in connection with a shooting at the Summerland Heights apartment complex in Woodbridge Saturday night that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting was reported to police at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Police arrived at the apartment complex, located at Prince William Parkway and Gardenview Loop, to find one person, a male of unknown age, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn, according to police radio traffic.
Police announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, that the shooting was preceded by an argument between two males at the apartment complex and that one person had been detained.
Prince William County police firs reported the shooting via X at about 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.