Police: 1 man hospitalized after shooting in Woodbridge

Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in eastern Woodbridge that sent one adult male to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds.
Police began arriving in the 2700 block of Yosocomico Lane at about 2:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 in response to reports of a shooting. They arrived to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He has since been transported to INOVA Fairfax and was said to be in critical condition, according to police radio traffic.
A K9 unit was dispatched to track any possible suspects. Police have not yet announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.
The shooting took place in the same apartment complex where a 9-year-old girl was injured during a shooting on June 17. The girl was inside one of the apartments when she was struck by a bullet during an exchange of gunfire between two groups outside.
The apartment complex is located off of U.S. 1 near the River Oaks area.
UPDATED: Prince William County police have released pictures of five people believed to have…
Police have told area residents to expect an increased police presence as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.