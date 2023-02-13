A 31-year-old Catharpin man was killed and a 42-year-old Haymarket man taken to the hospital with injuries Monday morning as a result of a three-car crash along Sudley Road in Gainesville, according to Prince William County police.
Officers were called to the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Sudley Road and Stepney Drive, at 6:13 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. The police investigation determined that the crash occurred when the driver of a 2019 Cadillac XT4, driven by Paul Leon Reece, 87, of Catharpin, made a left turn onto Sudley Road from Stepney Drive and entered the path of a 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling west on Sudley Road, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The driver of the Corolla attempted to avoid a collision and sideswiped the Cadillac. The collision caused the Corolla to rotate. It was then struck by a 2008 Toyota Yaris, which was traveling east on Sudley Road, Perok said in a news release.
The adult male driver of the Corolla, identified as Williams Ely Monge Rodriguez, 31, of Catharpin, was transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, the release said.
The driver of the Yaris, a 42-year-old Haymarket man, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Reece and his passenger, an 85-year-old Catharpin woman, were not injured in the crash. Reece was cited for failing to stop or yield before entering the highway. He was released on a summons for an upcoming court hearing, the release said.
