Police: 1 injured, 1 detained in Dale City shooting

One day after a 25-year-old man was shot while inside a Woodbridge home, Prince William County police are investigating a shooting in the Dale City area that sent another victim to the hospital.
At about 11 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, police reported a shooting in the 4300 block of Glendale Road in Dale City that left an adult male injured. The victim was flown to an area hospital for treatment, according to a tweet issued by Prince William County police.
*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge--Officers are currently investigating an incident in the 4300 block of Glendale Rd where adult male was shot and is been flown to an area hospital. Following the shooting an adult male was detained at the scene. There is no public safety threat. pic.twitter.com/LqrOG1CldM— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) July 7, 2021
Police detained an adult male at the scene, and there is no public safety threat, the tweet said.
The incident follows a Monday night shooting in the 2200 block of Princess Anne Court in Woodbridge that left a 25-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was struck by gunfire shot from outside the home. The bullets struck the man after traveling through a living room wall, police reported earlier Tuesday.
No arrests have yet been reported in the July 5 shooting.
