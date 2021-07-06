You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: 1 injured, 1 detained in Dale City shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

One day after a 25-year-old man was shot while inside a Woodbridge home, Prince William County police are investigating a shooting in the Dale City area that sent another victim to the hospital.

At about 11 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, police reported a shooting in the 4300 block of Glendale Road in Dale City that left an adult male injured. The victim was flown to an area hospital for treatment, according to a tweet issued by Prince William County police.

Police detained an adult male at the scene, and there is no public safety threat, the tweet said.

The incident follows a Monday night shooting in the 2200 block of Princess Anne Court in Woodbridge that left a 25-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was struck by gunfire shot from outside the home. The bullets struck the man after traveling through a living room wall, police reported earlier Tuesday.

No arrests have yet been reported in the July 5 shooting.

Stay with Prince William Times.com for updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters