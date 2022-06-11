Police are asking the public’s help to find out more about a fatal crash in Dumfries early Saturday that claimed the life of a driver who has yet to be identified.
Police responded at 3:24 a.m. Saturday, June 11 to the 3700 block of Graham Park Road to find a car fully engulfed in flames. A police investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Camry, was traveling westbound on Graham Park Road when the driver lost control and crossed the double-yellow lines into the oncoming lanes. The car then left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire, according to Officer Ami T. Newman-Paul, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Prince William County firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the driver’s condition, however, investigators have been unable to confirm the driver’s identity, Newman-Paul said in a news release.
The driver’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for further identification and is preliminarily believed to be that of a 54-year-old Dumfries man. The driver's identity will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin have been notified, the release said.
Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Police investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police via the department’s tip line at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
The investigation continues.
