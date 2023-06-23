One man was killed and another hospitalized Friday morning after a double shooting in the Williamstown area of Dumfries. Police have identified a suspect but have not yet announced an arrest, though they say the incident “does not appear to be random.”
Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court in Williamstown around 9:42 a.m.on Friday, June 23 and found two adult men with gunshot injuries. The officers administered immediate first aid, and both men were transported to an area hospital, where one died from his injuries, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The second victim remains hospitalized, and his condition was unknown as of late Friday morning, Perok said in a news release.
According to police, the suspect—who is believed to be known to the victims—has likely fled the area. Police have not released the suspect's name but say they are “actively investigating,” Perok said.
Police have also not identified the man who was killed, but will release more information after notifying the man’s next-of-kin, Perok said.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident are asked to call police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.