A 19-year-old man was shot outside a Dumfries apartment complex Saturday night. He’s expected to survive his injuries, but the gunman has not been located, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the Orchard Landing apartments, in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive, at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
Their investigation revealed the 19-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man. During the encounter, the victim was shot before the suspect fled the scene, Officer Renee Carr said in a police news release.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Carr said.
Officers searched the area with the help of a police K-9, but the suspect was not located. Police say the incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues, Carr said.
