Prince William police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting of a Woodbridge man Thursday night.
Officers were called to the Summerland Heights apartments, located in the 1900 block of Gableridge Turn in Woodbridge, at 10:34 p.m. on Thursday, March 26. They found a 30-year-old man suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound, according to 1stSgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The investigation revealed that the victim was involved in an altercation with several other individuals when he was shot, Perok said in a news release.
The group dispersed prior to police arriving, and the shooter was not located. The victim was transported to an area hospital.
“This incident does not appear to be random,” Perok said in the release.
The apartment complex is located near Prince William Parkway and Summerland Drive in eastern Prince William County. The investigation continues, Perok said.
