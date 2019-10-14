A 19-year-old Bristow man was arrested Friday after police discovered he brought a firearm to an after-school event at Patriot High School, according to police.
On Friday, Oct. 11 at 8:16 p.m., officers working an event at Patriot High School, located at 10504 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville, were notified by school security about a man with a weapon in the stadium bathroom, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers located the man, who said the weapon was in his vehicle in the parking lot. Officers and school security escorted the man to his vehicle and, once there, he stated the weapon was actually on his person, Carr said in a news release.
The officers took possession of the firearm. It was not fired nor brandished toward anyone. Following the investigation, Justin Michael Guerin, 19, of Bristow, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, police said.
Okay, who was the training officer and why wasn't the suspect frisked?
